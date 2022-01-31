New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: After the success of "The Family Man", series creators Raj and DK are all set to direct crime-thriller "Guns & Gulaabs" for Netflix, which marks their first directorial venture with the streaming giant.

'Guns & Gulaabs' will captivate audiences in India and across the world as it will be the perfect blend of romance, crime, and the inimitable humor that's signature to the duo Raj & DK. They will use their unique storytelling style to create this masterpiece for Netflix.

Inspired by the misfits of the world,"Guns & Gulaabs" is billed as a story that depicts love and innocence though it is set in a world of crime. The series is set to uniquely blend the romance of the 90s with a crime thriller while effortlessly lacing it in humour.

The writer-director duo, Raj Nidimoru & Krishna D.K. are more famously known as Raj & DK. Their filmography included titles such as "Stree", "Go Goa Gone", "Shor In The City", and "99".

“Netflix has always been a pioneering service offering constantly cutting edge content. And we are super thrilled to associate with them on our latest venture! Last year, we had a great outing on Netflix with our indie gem, 'Cinema Bandi'. And now we look forward to a larger collaboration on our first Netflix series, 'Guns & Gulaabs'. We are especially thrilled to roll out this wicked genre mash with some of the finest cast and crew from our country," Raj & DK said in a statement.

The series is created, directed, and produced by Raj & DK. They are also on board as writers alongside Suman Kumar and Sumit Arora.

(With PTI Inputs)

Posted By: Ashita Singh