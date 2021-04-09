The duo are gazing at and posing with each other like newlyweds. Disha captioned the image saying, "#NewBeginnings #Madhanya". Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Rahul Vaidya and his girlfriend Disha Parmar have been painting the town red from their Bigg Boss days. The singer turned heads when he actually proposed to Disha inside the reality show and ever since the fans can't wait but to see the couple married. There have been a lot of speculations about the dates that when the couple is getting married, but nothing came out solid from the rumours.

But recently, Disha shared a picture of herself with Rahul which got fans into a tizzy. Yes, she dropped a picture on her official social media handle where she was seen dressed as a bride while Rahul can be seen wearing a wedding attire too. The duo are gazing at and posing with each other like newlyweds. Disha captioned the image saying, "#NewBeginnings #Madhanya".

As soon as the pic was shared, it created a storm in her comments section as the couple's fans and friends from the industry started wishing the two with congratulatory messages.

TV actress Surbhi Chandna commented "Mubarak", while Tanya Sharma wrote, "Trials be like". As much as everyone seemed excited, some fans were also confused and were asking the couple whether they have actually tied the knot with each other.

Many people were baffled because there has been no official announcement or confirmation about their marriage so far. Also, the picture can be a still from the duo's upcoming music video.

Meanwhile, talking about his wedding plans , Rahul Vaidya had told ETimes, "Well, there are some people jo chup chupake pyar karte hein but hum Danke ki chot pe shaadi karenge." On the other hand, Disha also opened up about wanting to get married. She wrote, "We haven’t put a date to our wedding yet. Honestly, we wanted to, but COVID started spreading again. We will plan the wedding accordingly."

