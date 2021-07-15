Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar enjoy their Haldi ceremony with their friends and family ahead of the wedding on July 16. Scroll down to see pics

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Singer and Bigg Boss 14 runner up Rahul Vaidya is soon going to tie the nuptial knot with his darling girlfriend, Disha Parmar. The couple will be taking the vows in the presence of their family and close friends in an intimate wedding ceremony tomorrow, July 16, 2021. As the preparations are in full swing, the couple and their friends have been keeping Dishul fans on their toes by posting adorable pictures of the couple from the Mehendi ceremony held on Wednesday.

Following Mehendi Ceremony, today, Disha Parmar's Haldi ceremony video has taken the internet by storm. In the video, the bride-to-be is seen donning a yellow dress decked up in haldi and is playing with rose petals, while Rahul was no less covered in Haldi.

Here have a look:

In the evening today, the couple is supposed to have a sangeet ceremony, and the practice for the same was in full swing for the past few days. The groom squad, including Aly Goni, have been keeping the fans updated by posting boomerang videos from their practice session.

Here have a look at the heartwarming pics of the couple from their Mehendi ceremony:

For unversed, Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya met each other through common friends two years ago, however, it was social media platform that played a cupid. In a throwback interview with ETimes, Disha said, "I liked a song by him and commented ‘Loved it’ on the post." Rahul further added, "I thought itni sundar ladki hai toh mauka kaise chhod dete. I messaged her, we started chatting and soon exchanged numbers. We hung out for the first time in Delhi while shooting for my single, Yaad Teri, in November 2018."

Meanwhile, after making a stint at Bigg Boss 14, Rahul Vaidya will be next seen in another Colors TV's reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, hosted by ace director Rohit Shetty. The show will hit the small screens from July 17, 2021, every weekend.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv