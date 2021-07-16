Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar Wedding: The couple was beaming with joy as they exchanged rings and garlands. Scroll down to see pics and videos

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Finally! Singer Rahul Vaidya has married his ladylove Disha Parmar in an intimate ceremony in the presence of their family and close friends on Friday. The wedding ceremony is taking place at the Grand Hyatt in Mumbai. Currently, social media is buzzing with the couple's photo from the wedding. Singer's friends, including Aly Goni and Toshi Sabri, are also keeping Dishul fans updated by posting videos on their social media handles.

In the images and videos posted by the friends, Disha can be seen looking elegant in a red lehenga with minimal makeup while Rahul complimented her donning golden-off white sherwani with golden pagdi.

Here have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Israni Photography & Films (@israniphotography)

The couple was beaming with joy as they exchanged rings and garlands. Rahul went down on his knees to put the ring on her lady love's finger. Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JasLy ❤Madiha (@jasly_precious)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janvi Joshi ❣️ (@jaslyforever_28)



In one of the videos posted by Aly on his Instagram story, Rahul Vaidya and his groom squad can be seen grooving on the beats of dhol while Disha, along with her bride's maid, shyly welcomes her to-be-husband.

Here have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mira Sarma (@alygoni_forever5)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fanclub😍❤️(rahul) (@rkvmy_heart)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

In another post, he is sharing the pic with the groom and captioned it as "Aaj mere yaar ki shaadi hai 😍 #thedishulwedding #raly #alygoni"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝓣𝓱𝓮 𝓐𝓵𝔂 𝓖𝓸𝓷𝓲 ~ علی گونی (@alygoni)

Several fan pages are also sharing the videos and images from the wedding, here have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JASLY X DISHUL💕💕 (@jasly.dishul_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JASLY X DISHUL💕💕 (@jasly.dishul_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Israni Photography & Films (@israniphotography)



Disha and Rahul met through their common friends, however, social media played a cupid, and it has been over two years since the couple is going strong. Last year, during Rahul's stint at Bigg Boss 14, he proposed to Disha on her birthday to marry him. However, he had to wait for months for her reply and finally, on Valentines Day, Disha made her way into the house and 'Yes' to him. Lately, they were last seen together in the music video Madhanya where they played the role of bride and groom.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv