New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 14 fame and singer Rahul Vaidya always manages to enthrall his fans. The singer is an active social media user and always updates his fans. Recently, Rahul took to his social media account and shared a video of him singing which has won millions of hearts.

On Monday, Rahul posted a video on his Instagram where he can be seen singing the famous song 'Srivalli' from the movie Pushpa. Sharing the video, the singer wrote, "srivalli Pushpa No mic No Music Only voice! What a beautiful song".

Rahul can also be seen recreating Allu Arjun’s famous dance step from the song. With the video, it seems that Rahul is aware of all the current trends and loves to follow them.

The post has garnered above 1 lakh likes and more than 2 thousand comments. Fans have spammed the comment section with heart emojis. Apart from fans, fellow industry people have also commented on the post.

Recently, Allu Arjun's film 'Pushpa' was dubbed in Hindi and was released on Amazon Prime. The movie turned out to be a great hit among the audience. Fans across the country loved the movie and have been making reels on popular songs from the film.

Apart from Rahul Vaidya, singer Neha Kakkar was also seen showing some amazing moves on Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s item song ‘Oo Antava’ from the same film. Several reels have also been made on the same song which has gone viral on the internet.

While talking about Rahul's work front, then the singer was last seen Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Rahul recently tied the knot with Divya Parmar in a grand ceremony.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen