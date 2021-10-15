New Delhi | Jagarn Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss season 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya is receiving death threats because of his recently released song 'Garbe Ki Raat' starring Nia Sharma. The song created controversy for one of its verses which mentioned the name of 'Shri Mogal Maa', worshipped in Gujarat.

Soon after the release, the song went viral and was widely loved by Rahul's fans, however, a section of society has taken offence to it and especially the people living in Gujarat. Following the release of the song, the singer is getting death threats. Devotees are asking him to remove the name of the Goddess from the song, otherwise, be ready to face devastating consequences.

Following the controversy over the song, Rahul Vaidya's team has issued a statement which reads, "Yes it's true these messages and calls have gone up in number since last night, the messages speak about having Rahul Vaidya Killed, beaten and filing FIRs against him to have him arrested and so on.. while we would like to maintain that the mention of the Deity was done with respect and did not mean to hurt anyone's sentiments."

"However understanding the fact that the mention has not gone down too well with a certain section of people we respect that and are working to get it rectified at our level. We urge everyone who has taken offense to this to allow us a few days as the platform we have released the song on will take at least a few days to adjust the rectification. Rest assured we respect the emotions and sentiments of all those who have raised their concern and are diligently working towards rectifying it," the statement continued.

Apart from that, devotees also expressed their anguish over Nia Sharma's objectionable dance on folk song addressing Shri Mogal Maa. The video was released on the second day of Navaratri and has so far crossed over 4.9 million views over Youtube.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen