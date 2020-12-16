Taking to Instagram Rahul Roy said that he has been on his way to recovery with the hard work of the doctors and help of his sister.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood star Rahul Roy, who was in Wockhardt Hospital in Mumbai since last 19 days after suffering a brain stroke, is recovering well after his treatment as the 52-year-old actor on Wednesday shared an update about his health by posting a picture of himself on Instagram.

The Ashiqui actor posted a couple of photos of himself and with his sister Priyanka Roy. Taking to Instagram Rahul Roy said that he has been on his road to recovery with the hard work of the doctors and help of his sister. "19th day In hospital enjoying breakfast. Road to recovery. Doctors and my sister @priyankaroy_pia keeping me on a strict diet. Love to all", Rahul Roy wrote in his Instagram post.

Rahul Roy suffered a brain stroke last month while he was shooting for his upcoming film 'LAC: Live The Battle' in extreme weather conditions in Kargil. The 52-year-old actor is currently suffering from impaired speech, called aphasia, in which a person's ability to speak, write and understand languages is affected, had undergone surgery for it.

Recently Rahul also shared a video on his Instagram. In the video, he can be seen sitting with his sister Priyanka. The video showed the actor saying that he is taking his speech therapy and has improved a lot.

Nishant Singh Malkani, who was working in the film with Rahul, had told that Rahul's health seemed somewhat loose and then suddenly we felt that he was unable to speak his dialogues properly. It was not that he had forgotten, rather he was not able to form sentences by mixing words. By evening, his behaviour began to change and we realized that something was not right. The actor was airlifted to Mumbai from Srinagar after his health deteriorated while shooting there.

Apart from his superhit debut Ashiqui, Rahul Roy also featured in films like Sapne Sajan Ke, Jaanam and Junoon, among others. He also won the first season of Bigg Boss.

