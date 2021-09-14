Rahul Mahajan took to his official social media handle to share a tweet where he spoke about missing late actor and friend Sidharth Shukla. Scroll down to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The sudden demise of Sidharth Shukla has left the film industry and even his fans numb. Not just the people from his family but even his colleagues are mourning the late actor's death. There's hardly any day when people don't remember him or talk about him on social media.

And one of the celebs who were among Sidharth Shukla's close friends was Rahul Mahajan. He recently took to his official Twitter handle to share a tweet for his late friend and expressed how much he is missing him.

Rahul wrote, “Mind is so stupid I still feel I can call #SidharthShukla ‘s phone and he will answer.”

Mind is so stupid I still feel I can call #SidharthShukla ‘s phone and he will answer ☹️ — Rahul Pramod Mahajan (@TheRahulMahajan) September 12, 2021

As soon as the tweet was shared, his fans and social media followers started commenting on it. One user said, “I still feel, he will tweet, he will talk to us d way he used to do, he will get papped, we'll celebrate his new projects, a happy timeline, happy sidhearts.......miss him sooooooo much. His absence hurts d most.”

Meanwhile another one said, "Not only u we all his Fan's think that abhi bhi aayenge koi tweet karenge ,koi rpl karenge..but..some wishes never be completed.. #SidharthShukla my angel we love u always"

On the other hand, Tony Kakkar's song featuring Shehnaaz Gill reached 200 million views. And he dedicated the success of his song to Sidharth. He tweeted saying: “200 million views on #KurtaPajama @ishehnaaz_gill love you. You are the strongest girl I know. I wanna dedicate the success of the song to #SiddharthShukla bhai . As it was his favorite song. He gave me so much love always. Love you forever.”







200 million views on #KurtaPajama @ishehnaaz_gill love you. You are the strongest girl I know.



I wanna dedicate the success of the song to #SiddharthShukla bhai . As it was his favorite song. He gave me so much love always. Love you forever 🙏 — Tony Kakkar (@TonyKakkar) September 12, 2021

For the unversed, Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2 post getting a heart attack. And ever since his family and friends especially Shehnaaz Gill have been under shock and grief. His fans and close ones keep remembering him through social media posts and tweets.

