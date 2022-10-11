Rahul Koli, Child Actor In India's Oscar Entry 'Chhello Show', Dies Of Cancer

Rahul Koli, one of the six child actors who featured in the Gujrati-film ‘Chhello Show’ or ‘Last Film Show’ fame, died of cancer at 15. According to reports, Rahul was suffering from leukemia and passed away on October 2 last week.

Rahul Koli featured in ‘Chhelo Show’, which is India’s official entry for the best international feature film category at the 95th Academy Awards to be held in 2023. The film is slated to release in theaters this week on October 14.

According to a report in Times of India, Rahul Koli’s family held a prayer meeting in his hometown of Hapa village near Gujarat’s Jamnagar. Rahul’s father, Ramu Koli, who is an autorickshaw driver, shared with reporters that his son was eagerly looking forward to the film’s release.

The report further quoted Rahul's father, “On Sunday, October 2, he had his breakfast, and then after repeated bouts of fever in the following hours, Rahul vomited blood thrice and just like that my child was no more. Our family is devastated. But we will watch his ‘last film show’ together on the release day on October 14 after we perform his final purification rituals.”

In September, Gujarati film “Chhello Show”, the coming-of-age drama film about a young boy’s love affair with cinema in a village in Saurashtra, was chosen as India’s official entry for the 95th Academy Awards. The announcement was made by the Film Federation of India (FFI).

The film was unanimously chosen over SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer ‘Brahmastra: Part One Shiva’, Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘The Kashmir Files’ and R Madhavan’s directorial debut ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’.

Last year, Tamil drama ‘Koozhangal’ directed by filmmaker Vinothraj PS, was chosen as India’s official entry at the Oscars but didn’t make the shortlist. Notably, the last Indian film that made it to the final five was the Aamir Khan-starrer ‘Lagaan’ in 2001.