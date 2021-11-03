New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: As Bollywood superstar, Shah Rukh Khan is going through a tough phase in life with his son Aryan Khan named in the Mumbai-drugs-on-Cruise case, many in the film fraternity and from Maharashtra's ruling Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have shown support to the actor. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also wrote to Shah Rukh Khan telling him that the entire country was standing beside him.

Rahul Gandhi wrote to Shah Rukh on October 14, six days after Aryan Khan was jailed in Mumbai's Arthur Road prison. By then, the 23-year-old star son had already been denied bail by a court.

In the letter, the Congress leader told Shah Rukh that "the country is with you", according to media reports.

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan had got bail in the cruise drugs case on October 28 while he walked out of jail on October 30 (Saturday).

Aryan spent nearly a month in jail after his arrest following a drugs bust on a cruise ship party on October 2 by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials in disguise. Although no drugs were fround on him, the anti-drugs agency claimed in courts that his WhatsApp chats proved his involvement in "illicit drug deals" and links with a foreign drugs cartel.

The High Court said that WhatsApp chats were not enough to establish that one of the accused had supplied drugs to Aryan Khan. The HC on Friday afternoon made available its operative order in which it imposed 14 bail conditions on Aryan Khan and his co-accused in the case, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, who were also granted bail, stipulating their release on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh each with one or two sureties of the same amount. The judge will give a detailed bail order with reasons next week.

