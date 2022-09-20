Rahul Dev Opens Up On Struggles Raising His Son Alone: 'I Had To Be Both Mom And Dad'

Bollywood star Rahul Dev, who has acted in several Hindi and regional films, recently spoke about the struggles he faced raising his son as a single father. The actor, who has been in a long-term relationship with ‘Fashion’ star Mugdha Godse, opened about the hesitation he faced when he began dating the actress, years after his wife's death.

In an interview with Connect FM Canada, Rahul spoke about the hardships of single parenting. "Parenting is not easy at all. Women have a big hand in raising children, the way they understand children, probably because it comes out of them. The kind of patience they have for children, I tried a lot, but there were times when I would lose my cool, my frame of mind.”

Rahul added, “I had to try to be both mom and dad. When I would go to parent-teacher meetings at school, I would see mostly mothers. Rarely I would meet one guy but his wife would be there. At that time, I would feel a sense of deep insecurity. I would feel where are the men."

The supermodel spoke about the painful times in his life and added, "It's very painful. A lot of it I don't want to remember. A lot of it I would not wish on anyone, that kind of situation. It looks easy in films, so many times films show that someone became a widower. But starting again is not easy at all."

Rahul also spoke about his relationship with model and actor Mugdha Godse. The actor said that he felt “it was unfair for him to date the model-actor due to their 14-year age gap.” Notably, the duo have now been dating for for over eight years.

Rahul Dev will soon be seen in the Kannada film ‘Kabzaa’, where he will star alongside Upendra, Shriya Saran, and Kiccha Sudeep.