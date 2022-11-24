Raha To Vayu: Meaningful And Unique Names Of Celebrity Kids; Know More

When it comes to selecting the names for their kids, our Bollywood celebrities make the most efforts of the lot to have a striking and attention-grabbing impact on the public. With more unique names making the headlines every day, there are many favorite celebrities of yours creating an aspirational and unique names for their kids.

Recently, Alia Bhatt took the internet by storm as she introduced her baby daughter's name on her Instagram handle as she revealed her daughter's name as 'Raha'. The actress further explained the meaning of the name and also quoted that the name was chosen by her grandmother, Neetu Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt also explained the meaning of 'Raha', quoting "Raha, in its purest form means divine path in Swahili she is Joy, In Sanskrit Raha, is a clan, In Bangla - rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace, It also means happiness, freedom & bliss. And true to her name, from the first moment we held her - we felt it ALL"!

Alia Bhatt recently gave birth to her daughter on November 6, where she tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor on April 14 this year, and the couple announced their pregnancy in June 2022.

Bollywood's style icon Sonam Kapoor also became a proud mother of a healthy baby boy on August 20 this year, when Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja named their son 'Vayu.' The couple announced the name of their son on their Instagram handle where they further explained the meaning of their boy's name.

The duo quoted, "In Hindu scriptures Vayu is one of the paanch tatvas. He is the deity of breath, the spiritual father of Hanuman, Bheem and Madhav and He is the incredibly powerful lord of wind. Praana is Vayu, a guiding force of life and intelligence in the universe. All the deity's of Praana, Indra, Shiva and Kali relate to Vayu. He can breathe life into beings as easily as he can destroy evil. Vayu is said to be heroic, brave and mesmerizingly beautiful."

Global icons Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas also welcomed their baby daughter via surrogacy in January this year where the duo chose an eccentric and unique name for their daughter. Priyanka Chopra named their daughter Malti Mary Chopra Jonas, where Malti means fragrance of flowers. Giving their daughter a Hindu name, 'Malti' also represents 'moonlight' and 'jasmine flower' in the Hindu dictionary.

The trend of keeping unique and at times unusual baby names did start on the streets of Hollywood, and this trend is now caught in India too. Apart from Alia-Ranbir to Priyanka-Nick, several other Bollywood couples have given meaningful trending names to their newborns. Recently, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover named their daughter 'Devi' after the supreme Hindu goddess.

Many Bollywood celebrity couples have chosen unique and meaningful names for their kids where the signs of inspiration from different cultures are majorly seen.