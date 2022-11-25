Raha Kapoor: Social Media Reacts To Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor’s Daughter Name | Check Tweets

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor stormed social media on Thursday after the duo announced their newborn child’s name. The newest Kapoor on the block has been named ‘Raha’ by her parents, on a special suggestion given by ‘dadi’ Neetu Kapoor.

While Bollywood celebrities loved the unique pick of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s name, social media stormed Twitter and other platforms with their reactions.

One user wrote, “will be disappointed if they don't play 'Raha on the dance floor, Raha likes to party' on her first bday party,” while another comment read, “Celebs will contact every person possible, pay the most money, go all out in searching and still end up with a name like #Raha for their newborn daughter.”

Check out these tweets below:

Celebs will contact every person possible, pay the most money, go all out in searching and still end up with a name like #Raha for their newborn daughter 😂#AliaBhatt#RanbirKapoor



Reminds me of this - pic.twitter.com/Y3RNvkhkid — Keepin' it real (@toodlesyalll) November 24, 2022

.. #AliaBhatt is smart, she wrote her daughter's name means something in Sanskrit too, so ab bhakts ro nahi sakte



Pro gamer move - .@aliaa08 pic.twitter.com/nPegQKsdYD — Vivek Dawg 😎 (@VivekSrkian33) November 24, 2022

They had to incorporate Africa somewhere. Just can’t live without it 😭😭😭#aliabhatt #ranbirkapoor pic.twitter.com/9R1TZIgnmj — Hira| bestie’s birthday month 🤭 (@IamsajaIali) November 24, 2022

Yet Another Example of #Urduwood !



A alleged #Hindu Family Keeping A Name Of MUSLIM ORIGIN ! They do this, woke Hindu blinded by glitters of these stars start keeping names like these of their children, all a plot.#AliaBhatt #rahakapoor pic.twitter.com/9UhhORnvZ3 — Amitabh Chaudhary (@main_amitabh_) November 24, 2022

Raah, Raahat all rolled into one!

What a masterstroke name!

Dadi and parents did a good job👏

Can't believe we have her name with ussss!! #RahaKapoor — 라하 KAPOOR 🥺💗 (@queenxalia) November 24, 2022

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announced the name of their baby girl with a special post. Taking to her Instagram account, Alia posted a picture of their family and explained the meaning behind the baby name in the post.

“The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings…Raha, in its purest form means divine path in Swahili she is Joy. In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan. In Bangla – rest, comfort, relief. In Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss,” read Alia Bhatt’s Instagram post.

“And true to her name, from the first moment we held her – we felt it ALL! Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun,” concluded Alia Bhatt.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor dated for nearly 5 years before tying the knot in April this year. In June 2022, Alia Bhatt announced that she is expecting her first child with husband Ranbir.

On November 6, the duo announced the arrival of their first born, a daughter.

Alia Bhatt is currently on a break from work, while Ranbir Kapoor is busy with the shoot of his upcoming action film ‘Animal’.