New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Dance reality show Dance Deewane 3's host Raghav Juyal landed in a controversy after his clip introducing an Assamese contestant with an alleged racist monologue goes viral. The dancer used words like momo, Chinese and even tried to speak in the language before calling the Assamese girl on stage.

The whole incident drew a lot of flak from netizens online and even attracted the attention of the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who tweeted against the same. He wrote, "It has come to my notice that a popular reality show host has used racist rhetoric against a young participant from Guwahati. This is shameful and totally unacceptable. Racism has no place in our country and we should all condem it unequivocally."

It has come to my notice that a popular reality show host has used racist rhetoric against a young participant from Guwahati. This is shameful and totally unacceptable. Racism has no place in our country and we should all condem it unequivocally. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 16, 2021

After loads of backlash, Raghav decided to share a clarification, therefore, he took to his official social media handle to post a video. He said, "It's unfair and not good for my mental health to see this short clip without the right context. When this contestant came to the show, she announced that she had a talent of speaking Chinese. My performance was based on that."

Meanwhile, apart from this, Raghav even shared a clip where the girl has herself accepted that she like talking in Chinese. The caption of the video read as, "I didn't want to post this but situation got out of context, Acha hua ye video mere paas saved thi.. people judge without knowing the facts, kindly watch entire episode since Gunjan was introduced in the show dont judge anyone from a small clip, If u have watched the entire episode till now u know what was the Reason behind him speaking like that @raghavjuyal had no intention of hurting someons feeling please watch the entire show before calling him Racist"

For the unversed, Raghav Juyal is a famous dancer and Choreographer who is currently hosting Dance Deewane 3 which is judged by Madhuri Dixit, Dharmesh Yelande and Tushar Kalia.

