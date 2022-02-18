New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Roadies is counted among one of the longest reality TV running shows. The show is soon going to drop its season 18. However, this season will witness a significant difference as some of the prime members of the show Rannvijay Singha and Neha Dhupia has called it quits. Now, after both the key members, rapper Raftaar has also decided to bid adieu to the show.

Why did all three key members call it quits?

The format of the show has been changed from a gang leaders panel to a single host show, and the upcoming season will be hosted by Sonu Sood, and the shooting of the show will be done in South Africa.

Why Raftaar decided to leave the show?

Rapper Raftaar who appeared in 2018 Roadies with the Xtreme season for the first time said that even if the format hadn’t seen a change, he wasn’t supposed to be part of the show.

"I had already said no to the season before these changes took place. I can’t talk about it, but I have signed up for something else," Raftaar was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

The rapper also revealed about his next project with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, which he had announced in 2020. He said that he producing a film with the 'Sacred Games' actor.

The makers of the reality show have completely flipped the format of the show and this season will be different from other seasons. The shoot of the upcoming season began in the second week of February in South Africa and is expected to go live in March 2022 on MTV India, reportedly.

Talking about Sonu Sood being the new judge of the show and Rannvijay's exit, Raftaar said, "Sonu bhaiyaa will bring a new look and I wish the team the best for the new season. However, one can also not deny the 18 years of legacy Rann Bhai has left."

On Rannvijay's exit from the show, Neha Dhupia expressed her disappointment and said, "This year, I am not going to be a part of Roadies either. More than me, it’s just heartbreaking to see Rannvijay not being a part of it, and obvious reasons are best known to him and to the network."

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen