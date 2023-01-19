Rafta Rafta OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Bhuvam Bam’s New Rom-Com Series | Watch Trailer

With anticipation increasing every day, Amazon miniTV just elevated the excitement levels amongst audiences as it unveiled the trailer of its newly announced show, Rafta Rafta, featuring none other than, Bhuvan Bam and Srishti Ganguli Rindani.

The exciting new series promises to take viewers on heartwarming journey of two individuals who are poles apart yet end up in a marriage together. But will they fall in love? Every good story has a riveting twist, and this one has quite a few!

Rafta Rafta is the story of a newly married modern-day couple, Karan and Nithya, looking to win over each other’s hearts while dealing with day-to-day life. The recently released trailer showcases how Karan and Nithya get into cute little arguments as they go about their daily chores.

The endearing clip gives audiences a little sneak peak into the show as Karan looks to surprise Nithya and but what ensues is a comedy of errors! Rafta Rafta is a romantic-comedy of a relatable couple filled with moments of love, laughter, and bitter-sweet banter. We also see veteran TV actors such as Rakesh Bedi, Atul Srivastava and Kamini Khanna bring in their comic best and set the viewers for a laughter riot.

Girish Prabhu, Head of Amazon Advertising said, “We, at Amazon miniTV, are an open service for new and young creators to showcase their talent and present fresh content for our viewers. With Rafta Rafta, and to associate with one of the biggest content creator in India - Bhuvan Bam, our endeavor is to not only expand our content library but also reach people residing in remote parts of the country. Rafta Rafta with its relatable storyline is bound to strike a chord with audiences and will keep viewers entertained throughout.”

Rohit Raj , CEO and Co-Founder BB Ki Vines Productions, “Rafta Rafta is a slice of life rom com that is most relatable to the ones who have experienced love and marriage. The series encapsulates how, and what, relationships in this modern-day world are dealing with, the way people are trying hard to keep up with their partners and themselves as individuals, and how sometimes it becomes challenging to find a balance in relationships. It is a fun watch with a beautiful message that I hope people will enjoy”.

The teaser and trailer of Rafta Rafta look promising and we’re sure that the viewers will fall in love with this cute and quirky couple. The series will be available for free only on Amazon miniTV within the Amazon shopping app and Fire TV.