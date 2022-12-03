Radhika Madan Feels 'Overwhelmed' As Her Film 'Sanaa' Premiers At 'Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival'

Bollywood actress Radhika Madan has been the busiest bee in the town, as the actress is occupied with her upcoming film 'Sanaa's premier release. Achieving a phenomenal feat, Radhika Madan's film 'Sanaa' recently premiered at the Tallinn Black Nights Film festival.

The actress received tons of hugs and appreciation for her performances and was overwhelmed with the positive response.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actress quoted, "The response at the fest was overwhelming. A lot of tears, a lot of hugs, and a lot of appreciation. We also realized that the emotion that we're trying to tackle is universal. It doesn't matter from which part of the world you are, you will connect to the film on some level and we could see that at the screening and it's been really special."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radhika Madan (@radhikamadan)

Madan hopes that her film should spark conversations around women breaking from the patriarchal misogynist society. The 'Shiddat' actress further added, "Walking the first black carpet for me was special. Seeing people there greet you with so much warmth and appreciation reinstates your faith in the way you approach films. 'Sanaa' was all hard for me. I gave it my all and to see it being received with so much love makes me go for more projects like this with all my heart".

Radhika Madan Starrer 'Sanaa' is directed by filmmaker Sudhanshu Saria and revolves around a headstrong and ambitious woman fighting an internal battle of unresolved trauma. The actress looks commanding in a sharp corporate getup in the film with a slick side-parted hairdo and shiny black heels.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radhika Madan (@radhikamadan)

Radhika also accepted that the film is very close to her heart as she likes portraying the character of a headstrong woman further quoting, "Representation of a headstrong and ambitious woman like this is important but for me, it is the true representation, not the caricature representation of a headstrong and ambitious woman. It is important to show its humanness, of what goes behind that image. That is what we've tried to show in Sanaa."

Radhika Madan was last seen on the big screen in Kunal Deshmukh's 2021 release 'Shiddat' opposite Sunny Kaushal. Recently, the actress had a small cameo appearance in Vasan Bala's OTT release 'Monica O My Darling' starring Rajkumar Rao and Huma Qureshi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radhika Madan (@radhikamadan)

On the work front, the actress will next be seen in 'Kuttey' opposite Arjun Kapoor. The actress also has an untitled project on the row, and other two ventures titled 'Happy Teacher's Day' and 'Kacchey Limbu' in her kitty.