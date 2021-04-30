Radhika Madan will be seen in Shiddat in which she is starred opposite Diana Penty, Mohit Raina and Sunny Kaushal. See Photos inside.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Radhika Madan who became a household name with her stint in the Television show Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi is going to turn a year older on May 1. Well, the actress became a role model for the struggling actors and inspired many with her journey. Radhika marked her debut in Bollywood with the 2018 film Pataakha. After that, she gave back to back hit films and created a name for herself in the tinsel town.

Apart from acting, Radhika is quite active on social media and she enjoys a massive fan following of 2.8 million followers on Instagram, and she keeps entertaining her fans with her videos and photos. Ahead of her birthday, here are 5 scintillating pictures of Radhika Madan which will make your jaw drop:

1. Radhika's casual yet chic look

In this photo, Radhika was posing on a beach in her sports bra and gym pants and she was looking amazing. Her beachy waves were doing the magic which she flaunted with her adorable side smirk and you just can't miss it.

She shared the photo with the caption, that read, "Thankyou for keeping me grounded."

See Photo:

2. Radhika's bikini picture

In this photo, Radhika was looking gorgeous as ever as she was posing in a bikini which she paired with black sunglasses. Radhika was flaunting her glass skin in the photo and her wet hair made her look even scintillating. She shared the photo with the caption, that read, "Not in the Maldives."

See Photo:

3. Radhika's red crop top look

In this photo, Radhika was looking oh-so-gorgeous in a red crop top and blue high waisted jeans. She kept her look minimal yet subtle and was raising the mercury level in it.

See Photo:

4. Radhika's the perfect sunkissed picture

In this photo, Radhika was lying on the floor and she was posing in the golden hour which was making her skin look even more radiant.

See Photo:

5. Radhika's cool-girl picture

In this photo, Radhika was looking cool in a grey sweater and blue jeans which she paired with a beanie cap.

See Photo:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Radhika will be seen in Shiddat in which she is starred opposite Diana Penty, Mohit Raina and Sunny Kaushal.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma