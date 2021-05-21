Radhika Apte in an interview spoke about the leaked controversial video of hers. She said, "The controversial photographs were bare-skinned selfies". Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Radhika Apte is one of the most prominent actors of B-town. Time and again she has proved her metal at acting with her amazing films like Parched, Phobia, Lust Stories and many more. Although she has mostly been away from controversies but it's just one time that she came under the radar when an obscene video leaked.

Yes, a clip went viral online which was rumoured to be the actress's. Talking about her role in Parched, (where she had a few intimate scenes), her film Clean Shaven and the leaked video, Radhika told Grazia magazine, "I really needed a role like this because when you’re in Bollywood you’re constantly told what to do with your body and I always maintained that I would never do anything to my body or face. When a n*de clip of mine leaked, while I was filming Clean Shaven, I was trolled badly, and it did affect me. I couldn’t step out of the house for four days, not because of what the media was saying but because my driver, watchman, and my stylist’s driver recognised me from the images."

The actress further added, "The controversial photographs were bare-skinned selfies, and anyone with a sane eye would have guessed it wasn’t me. I don't think there is anything one can do, or one should do, but ignore it. Anything else is a waste of your time. So, when I stripped for Parched, I realised: ‘There’s nothing left for me to hide'.”

Radhika Apte started her film journey from Shahid Kapoor's Vaah Life Ho Toh Aisi! with a small role. And she was last seen in 'Ok Computer' opposite Vijay Varma and Jackie Shroff. Her film was release amidst the pandemic on OTT platform Disney+HotStar.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal