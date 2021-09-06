Radhika Apte Birthday Special: She is known for her bold and sassy performances and has created a separate fan base in Bollywood. On her 36th birthday this year, we have brought her 3 interesting projects for you to watch out for

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Radhika Apte with her unique style and bold roles has made a separate place for herself in Bollywood. Coming from a non-Bollywood background, with minimal aspirations, she touched almost all hearts with her bagging bold and sassy performances. The Raat Akeli hai actress has worked in various industries such as Tamil, Marathi, and Malayalam.

Radhika Apte is most popular for her stints in the different series that streams on Netflix and other OTT platforms. She aces each and every role with utmost dignity. Her confidence in playing any character is unmatchable.

Radhika celebrates her birthday on 7 September and this year she will be ringing in her 36th year. Radhika has acted in several movies and series that streams on different OTT platforms. The actress has surely inspired many with her fearless presence on the screen. For celebrating her 36th birthday we have brought to you some of her projects that will be released soon.

Monica, O My Darling

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radhika (@radhikaofficial)



Returning to her shrine Radhika will be seen in yet another Netflix project. Helmed by Vasan Bala, this Netflix project features Rajkumar Rao, Radhika Apte, Huma Qureshi, and Sikander Kher in lead roles. The project is based on the story of a young man who is trying to make it big makes some strange allies and pulls off a murder.

Mrs. Undercover

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radhika (@radhikaofficial)

This Spy-entertainer will feature Radhika Apte in the lead. She will be playing the role of a housewife who will turn into an undercover agent. The movie also features Sumeet Vyas and Rajesh Sharma and is directed by Anushree Mehta. Radhika has completed the shoot for this film and its release date can be announced any time soon.

Forensic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radhika (@radhikaofficial)

Forensic is a crime thriller movie that will feature Radhika Apte and Vikrant Massey in the lead roles. The movie is directed by Vishal Furia and is a Hindi remake of a Malayalam film of the same name. Forensic will go on floors soon.

Posted By: Ashita Singh