Radhe's Seeti Maar Out: Salman Khan, Disha Patani grooves to remake of Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde's hit song from the film Duvvadu Jagnnadham released in 2017.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Salman Khan's most anticipated film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is grabbing eyeballs after makers released the trailer wherein the actor will be seen in his Wanted avatar. Keeping the momentum high, now the makers have released the much-awaited song Seeti Maar featuring actress Disha Patani and Khan. It is the remake of Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde's hit song from the film Duvvadu Jagnnadham released in 2017.

Taking to the YouTube, ZEE Music Company captioned the song as, "The most awaited song of the year is here to make you groove to its thumping beats with Salman Khan and Disha Patani headlining the electrifying moves. Burn the dance floor with, 'Seeti Maar'."

In the song, Disha looked refreshing as she grooved with Salman in blacktop and baggy denim. On the other hand, Salman looked dapper in a black tee paired with black pants and a red blazer. The song is sung by Kamaal Khan and Lulia Vantur, penned by Shabbir Ahmed and composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

Taking to Instagram, Salman Khan also shared the song and wrote a heartwarming note thanking Allu Arjun. He wrote, "Thank u Allu arjun for seeti maar absolutely loved the way u have performed in the song, the way u dance, your style, u r simply fantastic.. tk care n b safe. Rgds to ur family .. love u brother @alluarjunonline"

Talking about the film, fans will soon witness an intense face-off between Salman Khan and Randeep Hooda, who essays the role of an antagonist.

In this film, Salman aka Radhe is on a mission to eradicate all evils. Radhe also stars Jackie Shroff as Disha's elder brother, Sudhanshu Pandey, Megha Akash, Gautam Gulati, Bharath, among others. The film is helmed by Prabhu Deva while it is bankrolled by Salman, Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri.

Radhe is slated to release on May 13, on the eve of Eid in theatres, OTT platform ZEE5 and ZeePlex and leading DTHs Airtel, Tata Sky, Dish TV.

