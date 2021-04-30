In the video, Jaqueline sets the stage on fire with her stunning dance moves, even Salman was seen shaking his legs with the actress and showing off his dance moves.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood's one of the highly anticipated film Radhe starring Salman Khan, Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda, is all set to woo the audience on May 13. As the trailer is out, now makers are unveiling the songs to keep the momentum high. Earlier this week, Seeti Maar was released, now makers have released another song Dil De Diya featuring Jacqueline Fernandez.

In the video, Jaqueline sets the stage on fire with her stunning dance moves, even Salman was seen shaking his legs with the actress and showing off his dance moves. Apart from them, the song also features Randeep Hooda, which can be a key to an amazing scene in the film after the song.

Taking to YouTube channel, Zee Music Company posted the music video. Here have a look:

The song is crooned by Kamaal Khan and Payal Dev, penned by Shabir Ahmed and composed by Himesh Reshammiya.

Salman Khan also shared the song and captioned it as, "Aap logo ko dil de diya... aur yeh gana bhi, jiska naam hai #DilDeDiya "

Talking about the film, Salman aka Radhe will be essaying a role of an undercover cop who is on a mission to eradicate all dirt from India. In the film, fans will witness an intense face-off between Salman and Randeep while Disha will be romancing Dabangg Khan.

Radhe is helmed by Prabhu Deva while it is bankrolled by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri. The film will release in theatres, OTT platform Zee5, ZeePlex and leading DTH Tata Sky, Airtel Digital TV, Dish TV and D2H.

