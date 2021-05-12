Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai Release: Although, Salman Khan cancelled the release of the film in theatres owing to the COVID-19 situation in the country. However, it will be available on OTT and DTH services.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is all set to be released on May 13 on the auspicious occasion of Eid amidst the COVID-19 protocols issues by the government of India. Meanwhile, Bhai’s fans are already excited to watch his upcoming film after a year-long wait due to the release being pushed from last year owing to the pandemic.

Although, Salman Khan cancelled the release of the film in theatres owing to the COVID-19 situation in the country. However, it will be available on OTT and DTH services. “This film is coming out on Eid, you will get a chance to watch it at home and when corona will go away, we will release it in the theatres," Salman Khan had said.

People who are interested in the film can watch it on ZEE5 by availing ZEEPlex’s pay-per-view service. Those using DTH platforms such as Dish, Tata Sky, D2H, or Airtel Digital TV can also watch the movie by availing the services of ZEEPlex at a nominal price of Rs. 249. Users can book the first day of the show on ZeePlex while sitting in the comfort of their homes.

This is happy news for Bhai’s fans who were upset because of not being able to watch the film in the theatre. They can still enjoy it at home while staying safe and helping others to stay safe too. India is going through a tough phase of Coronavirus with large numbers of people contracting the virus on a daily basis.

Especially operating cinema halls, at this time can make the situation worse by adding to the daily caseload. In such a situation it is important to follow all the precautions and avoid large gatherings where the virus can spread easily.

Earlier in an interview, Salman Khan urged people to follow COVID-19 protocols and stay safe. He informed that he and his family have taken the vaccine and are doing well. “Mum and dad took their second vaccination (shot) yesterday”, the actor said.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha