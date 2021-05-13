Radhe Twitter Review: Salman Khan's fans are flooding Twitter with appreciating tweets such as 'Salman Khan's best till now', 'Blockbuster', etc.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: As promised, Salman Khan has released his much-awaited film Radhe: Your most Wanted Bhai on the eve of Eid. The film that also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in the lead, released in a digital pay-per-view format in India while other countries witnessed theatrical release. Helmed by Prabu Deva, the film is making a loud noise on social media platforms. Bhaijaan's fans are flooding Twitter with appreciating tweets such as 'Salman Khan's best till now', 'Blockbuster', etc.

The film, which released amid the ongoing pandemic, is witnessing an amazing start in the overseas market, including UAE. Lauding Salman's action-thriller, one of the users wrote, "#Radhe: BAAP of MaSS ENTERTAINER Action-packed entertainer with powerful dialogue... #SalmanKhan terrific,#RandeepHooda impactful, #sangay, #Ggulati superb... First hour razor-sharp, second half Mass ending... super entertainer!"

Whereas another wrote, "#RadheReview: If I have to rate it in order then #Radhe > Wanted > Kick> Bodyguard. Salman's stylish action movies. Now choice is yours, don't go by haters review, start exploring on your own interest, you would end up loving #Radhe"

#RadheReview : If I have to rate it in order then #Radhe > Wanted > Kick> Bodyguard. Salman's stylish action movies .Now choice is yours ,dont go by haters review ,start exploring on your own interest ,you would end up loving #Radhe pic.twitter.com/bP4gLToKKf — S ͣⓜ️ ͤ ͤ ͬ (@Sallustan) May 12, 2021

Here have a look at the reactions:

Radhe ONE WORD REVIEW - DHAMAKAAA🔥🔥#Radhe TWO WORD REVIEW - DHAMAKAAA DHAMAKAAA 🔥🔥🔥🔥#RadheYourMostWantedBhai THREE WORD REVIEW - DHAMAKAAA DHAMAKAAA DHAMAKAAA🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥



Radhe FOUR WORDS REVIEW - RA RA RA RA 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥



!!!!!!!!!!4.5/5 - BLOCKKKBUSTER!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/xqn2b0JmNk — Vövekee Eknumäseustek (@VivekSrkian33) May 13, 2021

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️#Radhe in one world is a BLOCKBUSTER.

It’s the best #SalmanKhan film till now with respect to its length, super gripping plot & perfect comic timing. Even though played in Dubai, Salman’s super-stardom shines here too.



A must watch.#RadheReview @ZeeStudios_ pic.twitter.com/BT3sdN2Vk6 — Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) May 13, 2021

Even if they are not die hard #SalmanKhan fans..they are ought to love #Radhe...because it is not like #Race3, #Dabangg3 etc.



It is a combo of #Wanted, #Ready with amazing music and the best thing is the short length of the film.#RadheReview #RadheDay https://t.co/bZ70f6pkst — Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) May 13, 2021

#Radhereview#Radheratings: 🌟🌟🌟🌟

Radhe is perfect masala movie with lots of energy. Salman bhai nailed it and Disha Patani Role was decent. But Randeep acting and performance is appreciate. My friend is in Dubai so watched the movie and gave me review.#RadheMoviereview #EID — nitish ittan (@NitishIttan) May 12, 2021

During a virtual interaction with the media, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan spills the beans regarding the film and said that Radhe has three villains. “We have three villains Sang Hae from Bhutan, Gautam Gulati, who was in Bigg Boss, and then there is Randeep Hooda. They are fantastic in the film, and they look like something else only. They have actually made Radhe look much stronger and bigger. The opposition is so lethal. You can tell how hard these guys have worked,” he was quoted saying.

Meanwhile, those who want to watch Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai can view ZEE5 with pay-per-view service on ZeePlex and leading DTH platforms Airtel Digital TV, Tata Sky, Dish TV and D2H.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv