New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: As promised, Salman Khan has released his much-awaited film Radhe: Your most Wanted Bhai on the eve of Eid. The film that also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in the lead, released in a digital pay-per-view format in India while other countries witnessed theatrical release. Helmed by Prabu Deva, the film is making a loud noise on social media platforms. Bhaijaan's fans are flooding Twitter with appreciating tweets such as 'Salman Khan's best till now', 'Blockbuster', etc.

The film, which released amid the ongoing pandemic, is witnessing an amazing start in the overseas market, including UAE. Lauding Salman's action-thriller, one of the users wrote, "#Radhe: BAAP of MaSS ENTERTAINER Action-packed entertainer with powerful dialogue... #SalmanKhan terrific,#RandeepHooda impactful, #sangay, #Ggulati superb... First hour razor-sharp, second half Mass ending... super entertainer!"

Whereas another wrote, "#RadheReview: If I have to rate it in order then #Radhe > Wanted > Kick> Bodyguard. Salman's stylish action movies. Now choice is yours, don't go by haters review, start exploring on your own interest, you would end up loving #Radhe"

Here have a look at the reactions:

 

 

During a virtual interaction with the media, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan spills the beans regarding the film and said that Radhe has three villains. “We have three villains Sang Hae from Bhutan, Gautam Gulati, who was in Bigg Boss, and then there is Randeep Hooda. They are fantastic in the film, and they look like something else only. They have actually made Radhe look much stronger and bigger. The opposition is so lethal. You can tell how hard these guys have worked,” he was quoted saying.

Meanwhile, those who want to watch Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai can view ZEE5 with pay-per-view service on ZeePlex and leading DTH platforms Airtel Digital TV, Tata Sky, Dish TV and D2H.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv