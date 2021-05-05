Radhe Title Track out: Salman Khan and Disha Patani are raising the mercury level in this swagger track, and you just can't miss it. Watch the video inside.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The much-awaited title track of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is finally out. Salman Khan and Disha Patani are raising the mercury level in this swagger track, and you just can't miss it.

In the song, the Bhaijaan of Bollywood is seen in his usual dapper avatar with guns and in black attire. On the other hand, Disha Patani was looking scintillating in a black bodysuit which she paired with ripped boyfriend jeans. Her makeup and hairstyle were on point and she was looking gaudy.

In just minutes of the song's release, it had managed to garner 315,159 views, at the time of writing this article. As soon as the song was out, netizens started bombarding YouTube's comment section.

One of the users wrote, "THE WANTED ERA IS BACK WITH THIS TRACK!"

Another user wrote, "Radhe KGF chapter 2 ka record Tod degi number 1 blockbuster in Bollywood"

Yet another wrote, "It's just a song of Salman Khan but it's not looking less than a festival."

Watch the song:

Earlier, the Kick actor shared a poster of Radhe's title track on Instagram. He shared the poster with the caption, that read, "Kal aayega... Most Wanted..#RadheTitleTrack."

Radhe's title track is crooned by Sajid and the lyrics of the song is also penned by him. Talking about the choreography of this song, it is choreographed by Mudassar Khan.

The highly-anticipated action flick is set to release on Eid 2021 i.e on May 13. The film stars Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda in lead roles. Radhe is directed by Prabhudeva and is produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, and Atul Agnihotri. The film will have a theatrical release in the states where cinema halls are open. Apart from this, Radhe will also be premiered on Zee5 and ZeePlex on May 13.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma