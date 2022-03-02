New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Makers of Radhe Shyam starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde have released the film's final trailer on Wednesday. Radhe Shyam is all set to hit the cinemas next week on March 11 in multiple languages. The romantic drama is a subject of much conversation for many reasons like Prabhas's Palmist character, Amitabh Bachchan lending his voice for the movie and visual effects, and more.

Now after, today's trailer release, the movie is again making headlines as it is confirmed that basis that Radhe Shyam has no peculiar villain in the much-hyped movie and the story is all about Prabhas's character's own life hurdles.It was also speculated earlier, that the movie will have a tragic ending, with a tsunami backdrop as he will get one of his own predictions wrong but somehow, you will have to watch the movie to know the ending

Watch the Radhe Shyam Final Trailer here:

Prabhas plays Vikramaditya, a regal palmist and a fortune teller, who falls for Prerana, a girl who is destined to fall for him as well. In the trailer, it was also revealed that their unsparing fate comes in the middle of their love saga, which will apparently be portrayed impressively in 'Radhe Shyam'.

Radhe Shyam is based on a love saga that is set on a 1970's Europe backdrop. Apart from Pooja Hegde and Prabhas, it also has Sachin Khedekar, Sathyaraj, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapoor, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri and Sathyan in the supporting roles.

Music by Justin Prabhakaran on T-Series, 'Radhe Shyam' will have a sound design by Resul Pookutty. Presented by Krishnam Raju under Gopi Krishna Movies, 'Radhe Shyam' is produced by UV Creations and T-Series.

Helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, 'Radhe Shyam' is billed as an epic love story and will be released globally in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Chinese, and Japanese, on March 11.

Posted By: Ashita Singh