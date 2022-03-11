New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The much-awaited movie Radhe Shyam, starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, has finally hit the screens. The romantic period drama film is set in Europe of the 1970s and revolves around a palmist, Vikramaditya, played by Prabhas, who is conflicted between his love and destiny.

Soon after the release of the movie, Prabhas' fans took their Twitter handles and praised the actor's performance. Some netizens also praised the visual effects and excellent background score of the movie, whereas some praised the mindblowing direction of Radha Krishna Kumar.

#RadheShyam Review:



A Visual Grandeur with Rich Visuals and excellent Cinematography and BGM 💖👌



Rebel star @PrabhasRaju as #Vikramaditya 🔥👏👏#BLOCKBUSTERRADHESHYAM



Rating: 3.75/5

— Neeraj Kumar On Duty 🦁 (@73forever_) March 11, 2022

Hit to blockbuster easily....Climax lo literally super hero stuff and visuals 🥁🥵 Full review ista 🌋 #RadheShyam #Prabhas

Another user said that the movie is outstanding and iconic, calling it the best performance of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's career.

#RadheShyam one word review :- Outstanding 🔥#prabhas and #PoojaHegde gave career best performance!❤👌

Never seen a such a iconic movie like #RadheShyam

I'm sure RS will be a feast for the fan's of Prabhas 🔥🔥



My rating :- ⭐⭐⭐⭐🌟

Theatre staff to everyone in theatre #RadheShyampic.twitter.com/swACXrJy1l

— Ajith Kumar (@Ajith_Kumar666) March 11, 2022

Meanwhile, some users also criticised the slow-pacing of the movie and called it one of the negative aspect of the film. But overall people gave the positive feedback to the movie. Overall it was a good watch. #RadheShyam Didnt expect #Prabhas𓃵 to be this gud in this romantic drama..Loved him totally.#PoojaHegde

Is mind blowing ....First half picked up so gud..nd then mindblowing interval with a good climax ..slow in parts..but loved it. review: 4.5/5

Radhe Shyam has been released in five languages Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada in your nearby theatres.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav