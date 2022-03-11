New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The much-awaited movie Radhe Shyam, starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, has finally hit the screens. The romantic period drama film is set in Europe of the 1970s and revolves around a palmist, Vikramaditya, played by Prabhas, who is conflicted between his love and destiny. 

Soon after the release of the movie, Prabhas' fans took their Twitter handles and praised the actor's performance. Some netizens also praised the visual effects and excellent background score of the movie, whereas some praised the mindblowing direction of Radha Krishna Kumar. 

Radhe Shyam has been released in five languages Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada in your nearby theatres.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav