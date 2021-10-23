New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: South superstar Prabhas is celebrating his 42nd birthday today, and on this auspicious eve, he has given his fans a special gift. The makers of Radhe Shyam have unveiled his character, Vikramaditya, who is a palmist. Helmed by Radha Krishna, the film co-stars Pooja Hegde in a pivotal role.

The teaser opens with Prabhas calmly lying on the floor while a voice over plays I know you...but no, I won't tell you." He continues, "I can feel your heartbreak.. but I won't tell you. I can see your failures...but I can't tell you." In the end he says, I know everything..yet I wont tell you because its beyond your understanding. I am no God...but I am not one of you either."

The teaser also features ancient structures, Prabhas' bloodied hand and mysterious initials carved on the railing. The previous teaser showcased Vikramaditya's romantic side, however, this teaser, it shows he is more than anyone could have imagined.

Here have a look:

Sharing the teaser of his character, Prabhas took to his Instagram and wrote, "Vikramaditya will see you soon #RadheShyam (sic)". The production house, UV creations, also shared the teaser and wished the actor in a unique way. "#Vikramaditya is here to cast his spell & win everyone's heart! Here's wishing our darling #Prabhas a very Happy Birthday! #HappyBirthdayPrabhas (sic)."

Here have a look:

Talking about the film, Radhe Shyam is an epic period romance film, that will be released in two Indian languages Telugu and Hindi. Earlier, the movie was scheduled to release this year on July 30, but due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was postponed. The film will now hit the theatres on January 14, 2022, on the eve of Sankranthi.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv