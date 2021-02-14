Radhe Shyam: The makers also announced the official date of the film's release. Prabhas starrer film is all set to release in cinemas on July 30, 2021.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Finally! the wait is over. The much-awaited first glimpse of Prabhas' Radhe Shyam is out. The makers of the film released the love-filled glimpse on the day of love- Valentine's Day.

Prabhas and actress Pooja Hegde are seen sharing some amazing chemistry, and they are just looking 'aww-dorable' together in the first glimpse. Not only us, but even the netizens couldn't take their eyes off of them. Baahubali actor is seen walking at a location that looks like a railway station. He is looking for the love of his life Pooja. The dialogue that made our heart skip a beat was when Prabhas says 'Jo log pyar mein jaan dete hai, mai us type ka nahi hu..'

In the 52-second-video, Pooja is seen in a beautiful blue dress. She was looking nothing less than a diva. On the other hand, Prabhas' new avatar for this film has surely hit us in the right spot.

The makers also announced the official date of the film's release. Prabhas starrer film is all set to release in cinemas on July 30, 2021.

A day prior to the release of the first glimpse, Prabhas shared the first look poster on his social media. In the poster, he is seen walking on a street. He was looking handsome as ever as he was donning a mustard coloured t-shirt and black pants. He shared the post with the caption that read, "See you all on Valentine’s Day for a glimpse of #RadheShyam."

The film is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and is produced by UV Creations. The film is a love story that is set in Europe.

The makers of the film released the glimpse in multiple languages. In the film, Prabhas will play the role of Vikramaditya, whereas Pooja will play the role of Prerana.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma