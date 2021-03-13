Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai starring Salman Khan and Disha Patani to release on the eve of Eid. Read on to know when.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Finally! The makers of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai starring Salman Khan and Disha Patani, among others, have unveiled the release date of the film along with a new poster. Standing true to his words, Salman will release the on the eve of Eid in the theatres. Superstar took to his social media account and wrote, "Eid ka commitment tha, Eid par hi aayenge kyun ki ek baar jo maine......."

The film will hit the silver screen on May 13, just before John Abraham's Satyamev Jayate (May 14). Announcing the same Disha Patani took to her Instagram handle and wrote, "Yeh Eid, Radhe ke saath milte hain 13th May ko, Cinema main in association with Zee Studios #RadheOn13thMay #2MonthsToRadhe"

Along with Salman and Disha, Radhe also stars Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda and Gautam Gulati in pivotal roles. In the film, Disha will essay the role of Bhai Jaan's love interest, while Jackie will essay the role of a gangster.

“Salman Khan and Eid have a special connection, and we at Salman Khan Films are happy to continue the tradition with Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. We are looking forward to bring back the era of clapping, cheering, whistling, and the ‘house-full' boards Salman Khan’s movies are known for. We are delighted to collaborate with Zee Studios for Radhe, and together we want the film to reach all the audience, and for them to enjoy it with all safety measures in place," Times of India quoted a spokesperson from Salman Khan films.

The film is helmed by ace choreographer Prabhu Deva and produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, Atul Agnihotri and Nikhil Namit. Earlier, Radhe was supposed to release last year on Eid, however, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, makers had to postpone the release.

