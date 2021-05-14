Radhe Movie Review: Salman Khan is back with a bang with his gift for fans on Eid just like every year. This time the actor's release is action-packed, high-voltage masala

Cast: Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff

Director: Prabhu Deva

Review: Salman Khan is back with a bang with his gift for fans on Eid just like every year. This time the actor's release is action-packed, high-voltage masala 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'

Remade from the Korean movie, 'The Outlaws', Radhe turned out to be a typical bhai film with a dash of drama, pinch of cheesy dialogues and tons of fight sequences. One of such unforgettable scenes was where Rana repeatedly hits on Radhe's arms with a rod with the only streak of blood flowing down his wrist. The clanking sound from his arms forces us to believe that bhai is not less than Avenger's Iron Man.

In the film, Salman as Radhe essays the role of an undercover cop while Disha Patani plays the role of Diya who is the most naive girl on this planet who falls for Radhe's stupid lies. Her presence in the film is as short as that of Katrina's in Dhoom 3. Also, her character has been portrayed more as a prop like a pretty wax doll who is outright silly.

Apart from the ultra-heroic image of Salman Khan's characters which dominate the screen with one-liners (which now seem quite close to cringey), his films are known for their villains who add flavour to his 2-hour-long done-till-death action scenes which defy the laws of physics.

And this time that villain was played by Randeep Hooda whose inaccurate characterization failed to scoop out his full acting potential. His versatility was limited to slashing people. Essaying the role of the drug mafia named Rana, his dialogues were short but not at all crisp.

As the film proceeds, one of the major thing which you'll find missing is logic. Also, the film lacked the spark, and there are not much cat-mouse games to keep the viewers hooked. The only surprise package in the film is Gautam Gulati's acting, but, in some places, he went over the top to ace the gangster role.

Helmed by Prabhudeva, the film seems to be all over the place, there's no proper transition between the scenes, songs are thrown out of context, same done-till-death kind of punch lines, and Radhe and Diya's cringey romance might make you a little uncomfortable.

So, if you want to distract yourself from something as worse as the ongoing pandemic, try and buy heavily into bhai's cult as Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is one of those typical Salman-Khan masala films which have lost the taste.

Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic situation in India, Salman released the film on OTT platform Zee5 in the per-pay-view format.

Overall, Radhe is an even convoluted version of a usual Salman Khan film that used to deliver a fun and entertaining ride.

