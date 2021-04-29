Radhe: Jacqueline Fernandez will be seen grooving on Dil De Diya with Salman Khan. The full track will be out tomorrow. Have a look at the teaser of the song

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Salman Khan's much-awaited film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai starring Salman Khan and Disha Patani, is creating a buzz as the release date is coming near. Keeping the momentum high, a few days ago, makers released the song 'Seeti Maar' featuring Salman and Disha. Now makers are all set to release another track Dil De Diya, and the teaser of the same is out.

The song marks the guest appearance of Jacquline Fernandez, wherein she will be seen grooving on the peppy track along with superstar Salman in the film. Taking to Instagram, Dabangg Khan shared the video and wrote, "Our next song out tomorrow…hope u will love this too... #DilDeDiyaOutTomorrow"

Here have a look:

Well to the fans' surprise, the teaser also showed a glimpse of Randeep Hooda doing a moonwalk, and this makes the track all the more special to watch.

As soon as the teaser of the song was dropped, fans stormed Salman's comment section and dropped fire and heart emojis to appreciate the track.

Dil De Diya is sung by Kamaal Khan and Payal Dev, penned by Shabbir Ahmed while it is composed by ace music composer and singer Himesh Reshammiya. The complete track will be out tomorrow.

Disha Patani has also shared the same video on her Instagram, but with a different caption. She wrote, "Get ready for a mazedaar track. #DilDeDiyaOutTomorrow"

The film helmed by Prabhu Deva also stars Jackie Shroff, Sudhanshu Pandey, Gautam Gulati in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri. Radhe is all set to release on May 13, on the eve of Eid in theatres, OTT Platform ZEE5 and ZEEPlex and DTH operators Dish TV, Tata Sky, Airtel Digital TV and D2H.

