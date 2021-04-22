Salman Khan took to his official social media handle to share a new poster of his upcoming film Radhe, ahead of its trailer release. Scroll down to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ahead of the trailer release of Salman Khan's much-awaited 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai', the actor recently shared a new poster of his film. In the poster, the actor can be seen wearing a black bandana and shades while holding a gun. Salman took to his official social media handle to share the poster.

He captioned it as, "Aaaa raha hoon.. Your most wanted bhai, Radhe ke trailer ke saath aaj at 11am... am ka matlab hai Ante meridiem yaani gyarah baje subah. #RadheTrailer (sic)."

Radhe's trailer will come out at 11 am today that is April 22.

Meanwhile, talking about the film, COVID-19 delayed many release dates of the film. However, now the Salman Khan starter is finally going to release on May 21, Eid 2021 in theatres as well as on OTT platform Zee5 with Zee’s pay-per-view service ZeePlex. That's not all, the film will even be released on a number of DTH operators also, like Tata Sky, Airtel Digital TV, Dish and more.

Although the film was scheduled to release on last year's Eid but due to COVID-19 outbreak, the makers have now decided to release it this year. Apart from Salman Khan, the film also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in the key roles.

Radhe is a sequel to Salman's 2009 film Wanted where he plays an undercover cop named Radhe. In the film, he pledges to eradicate crime from Mumbai city. Wanted also starred Ayesha Takia, late veteran actor Vinod Khanna, late Inder Kumar, and more in the key roles.

Meanwhile, talking about Radhe, the team is planning to release the film in over 40 countries across the globe in Middle East, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and the ones in Europe.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal