New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: BTS or Bangatan Boys, the 7 members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook band are extremely famous worldwide. Their fan known as BTS ARMY is fiercely protective of the South Korean sensation. Recently, BTS ARMY has lashed out at a host of late-night TV show Jimmy Kimmel for his comments on the BTS comparing them to the Covid-19 virus.

The incident took place, after a recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live on ABC channel, where Jimmy was hosting 'Emily in Paris' fame Ashley Park as a guest. During their conversation Ashley revealed that she is big Fan of BTS and how she was shocked to have converse with the band after success of Emily in Paris season 2.

What Jimmy Kimmel actually said about BTS?

Jimmy mentioned of the time when BTS appeared on his show and how the ARMY, BTS fans camped outside the studio. He sain, "When we had BTS on our show, their fans camped out, and they are probably out in the parking lot, waiting for the next time they come on. They are absolutely crazy.” He also said that you have to be careful from ARMY as they can attack. When Ashley said that she is a part of the ARMY, Jimmy replied, “Then you won’t get attacked.”

Further the TV show host replied to the fact that Ashley Park was positive for the Omicron variant of Covid-19 and said, “So, it was BTS fever. They both are very dangerous, you are lucky to come out of those alive.”

What BTS ARMY is furious about?

The fan group or BTS ARMY are furious about Jimmy's racist remarks and misogyny towards their beloved Bangatan Boys. Fans are absolutely appalled at how on a TV show, in front of an Asian woman, Jimmy can compare the Asian renowned artist with something this dangerous as COVID.

Fans took to social media and trended hashtags and campaigns in protest of the show. They expressed their rage and said,"“Bruh! U didn’t had to compare them to a disease lol…. I’m sick of American interviewers comparing my idols to a disease or COVID. But Ashley u just rocked… I’m proud of u girl."

Meanwhile another fan wrote, "I am SO TIRED of Americans comparing Asians to the coronavirus, and the fact that they get away with it because it was a ‘joke’. You know damn well what you were doing. If you can make the action so can you face the consequences?”

And a third one wrote, "Racism is not a humor. Racism is not a headline.@jimmykimmel and @billboard's actions perpetuate the hate and xenophobia Asians have experienced throughout the COVID pandemic. They owe BTS, Ashley Park, and the Asian community an apology."

However, there has been no statement issued by the BTS or Jimmy Kimmel on the particular matter for now.

Posted By: Ashita Singh