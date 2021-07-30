The song Raataan Lambiyan has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Jubin Nautiyal and Asees Kaur. Scroll down to watch the video.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's upcoming film 'Shershaah's much-awaited song 'Raataan Lambiyan' has been released. The track is out on social media and was shared by both the actors on their respective Instagram handles.

Sidharth took to his official account and wrote, "Love like this is rare & for Capt. Vikram Batra (PVC) and Dimple, it lasted for more than just a lifetime! #RaataanLambiyan out now, swipe up on the insta story for the full song! #ShershaahOnPrime releases on 12th August, only on @primevideoin"

View this post on Instagram

Meanwhile, Kiara wrote, "It’s here!! Tell me if this makes your heart melt like it did to mine!😍🥺 #RaataanLambiyan out now link in bio! #ShershaahOnPrime releases on 12th August, only on @primevideoin."

View this post on Instagram

The romantic song features Kiara and Sidharth who are looking gorgeous together. It has been sung by written and composed by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Jubin Nautiyal and Asees Kaur.

Meanwhile, talking about Shershaah, it is based on a true story of Kargil war hero, Captain Vikram Batra who was martyred during the Indo-Pak war in 1999. The film has been helmed by Vishnu Varadhan and produced by Karan Johar and it is based in the 90s and showcases the romance of that era

