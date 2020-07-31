A filthy rich patriarch, the resident of a prosperous haweli in Uttar Pradesh's hinterland is found dead in his bedroom at the night of his wedding. A murder mystery intriguing enough?

Where to watch: Netflix

Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Ila Arun, Shweta Tripathi, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Aditya Srivastava

Directed by: Honey Trehan

Well it is, in fact, as one of the most precise creative executions of this year, ‘Raat Akeli Hai’ ends up becoming a rare Crime thriller which deserves to be applauded for the phenomenal veracity of twisty unpredictability it brings on the screen.

Inspector Jatil Yadav (Nawazuddin Siddiqui), from the first frame of the film, the moment he enters the crime scene, dispels the charm of a desi cop in the hinterland, and makes you recall the shades of Inspector Hathiram Chaudhary (Pataal Lok) and Inspector Sartaaj Singh(Sacred Games). However, Nawaz sets up his own standard, one notch above the both.

Jatil's character, as the name suggests, is well layered with Policed honesty and ruthlessly big knack of solving the mysteries which nobody can solve, especially in the hinterland dynamics filled with political pull and financial power.

Radha (Radhika Apte), as the central integral female lead of the film, has her moments of reckoning with anticipatory calls and illicit past she has. Her character's blend into the haweli's uneasy air is carried off rather remarkably by Apte, and at moments her tinch of desi Feminism is a treat to watch.

Director Trehan has wonderfully utilised his Casting direction skills to create a gripping ensemble on the film that has the likes of Ila Arun (whose talks with Jatil are precisely great) and Shweta Tripathi.

A terrifically gripping script, combined with brilliant acting performances with finely nuanced layered characters makes up into a top notch Directorial debut for casting director Honey Trehan in Netflix's ‘Raat Akeli Hai’.

Throughout its runtime, ‘Raat Akeli Hai’ remains unrushed and yet keeps you hooked and does surprise you with its unpredictable turns filled with the thrills of a rare Crime drama. Powered by well crafted dialogues, and confrontational precision of the centrally important characters played by the finest actors of our times, there is barely a moment during the runtime of the film when you could keep yourself off the screen of your smart device.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta