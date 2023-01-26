Raangi OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Trisha Krishanan’s Tamil Action Thriller

The Tamil language action-thriller film Raangi is all set for its digital premiere this week. Starring Trisha Krishnan in the lead role, the film has been helmed by M. Saravanan and released theatrically on December 30, 2023.

The official plot of Raangi revolves around Thaiyal Nayagi, an online channel reporter who finds a Facebook account belonging to her niece. She then encounters a 17-year-old Aalim from Libya chatting with her. She now finds the FBI wanting to bring Aalim into their custody by using Thaiyal Nayagi and her niece as bait.

According to reports, Raangi, which also stars Anaswara Rajan in a pivotal role, will be making its OTT debut on January 29, 2023 on digital streaming giant Netflix.

Trisha Krishnan, who recently starred in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus film Ponniyin Selvan: I, spoke to a leading news outlet about her experience of working on the film. “It was definitely not easy. I really consider myself gifted and blessed. I’ve had my share of ups and downs, but at the end of the day I feel it’s the audience who’ve believed in me. I have to attribute it to them,” the south star told Hindustan Times.

Thanking her entire team for her successful career, Trisha added, “It’s not just me. I have a lot of people to thank. Right from my stylist to make-up artist and my hair stylist. Most importantly, I’m also thankful to directors who still write roles for me. Someone like Gautham (Vasudev Menon) and Mani sir who still have me in mind for roles in their films.”

Reflecting on how box office collections don’t affect her, Trisha Krishnan added, “Even before I started working, they’ve been around as veterans. We watch their films as an audience. If you pick a person from the theatre, they’re watching their films for the joy of watching. Even though they have fan clubs, I think this numbers game is something we started. Both are very big superstars. How can I say who’s bigger.”