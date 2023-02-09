Raajahyogam OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch The Telugu Rom-Com

The Telugu-language romantic comedy film Raajahyogam is all set for its digital debut this week. The film, which stars Bismi Naas, Ajay Ghosh, Shakalaka Shankar in lead roles, released theatrically on December 30, 2022 and opened to mixed reviews from audiences and critics.

The plot of Raajahyogam revolves around a car mechanic Rishi whose only aim in life is to find a rich girl and marry her without any worries. He bumps into Shree, who is a rich kid and tries every trick in the book to woo her. Meanwhile, there’s infighting amongst a group of gangsters for two diamonds. What connects Rishi and Shree to these gangsters and diamonds forms the rest of the narrative of this rom-com.

Raajahyogam also stars Ajay Ghosh, Praveen, Giri, Badram, Shakalaka Shankar, Taagubotu Ramesh, Chitram Srinu, Sijju and Madhunandhan in pivotal roles. The film will begin streaming on OTT giant Disney+ Hotstar from February 9, 2023.

Actor Viswak Sen spoke about Raajahyogam at a press meet and said, “I thought of leaving to himalayas for a week due to the disturbances that happened recently. I came here as I promised Ronak that I’ll. Sa Ronak is a pakka hyderabadi just like me. We used to meet at a few auditions in the early days. I’m a friend who wishes for Ronak’s growth wholeheartedly. Both the heroines look impressive. Songs are also good. Best wishes to the entire team.”

The actor further added, “Arjun garu didn’t take any input I suggested. I asked for the postponement of the shoot for a day so as to discuss more about the story. I didn’t want to fall to the ashes I grew up from after reaching this stage and that’s the only explanation for this. I didn’t mean any disrespect to Arjun garu. My best wishes to his entire team”

Producer Mani Lakshman Rao thanked the actor for being present at the teaser launch and said, “Thankyou Viswaksen for being the guest and launching our Teaser. It’s an out-n-out entertainer. I hope it brings ‘Raajah Yogam’ to the entire team.”