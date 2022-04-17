New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor R Madhavan rejoices as his son Vedaant Madhavan won a silver medal at the Danish Open swimming meet in Copenhagen, Denmark. Vedaant clocked 15.57.86 to finish second in the 10-swimmer final. The actor shared the video of the felicitation ceremony on his Instagram page.

Sharing the video, Madhavan wrote, "@vedaantmadhavan wins Silver for India at the Danish Open in Copenhagen. Thank you so much Pradeep sir, #swimmingfederationofindia and #ansadxb for all your efforts. We are so proud."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy)

Many celebrities, including Esha Deol and Darshan Kumar, congratulated Vedaant on his victory. Shilpa Shetty wrote, "Awwwww. Wooooww. Congratulations", meanwhile Anand L Rai commented, "So proud of you Vedaant".

Indian swimmer Sajan Prakash won a gold medal in the men's 200m butterfly. Sharing the news, the official account of the Swimming Federation of India tweeted, "Danish Open 2022 Day 1. Congratulations!! Sajan Prakash 1.59.27. Gold 200 Fly. Vedant Madhvan 15.57.86. PB Silver 1500Free. @Media_SAI @DGSAI @sports_odisha".

Danish Open 2022 Day 1

Congratulations!!

Sajan Prakash 1.59.27. Gold 200 Fly

Vedant Madhvan 15.57.86. PB Silver 1500Free @Media_SAI @DGSAI @sports_odisha pic.twitter.com/FxC4BnLIsw — @swimmingfederationofindia (@swimmingfedera1) April 15, 2022

Earlier, Vedaant won a bronze medal at the 2021 Latvia Open in March. He also won four silver and three bronze medals at the 47th Junior National Aquatic Championships last year.

Meanwhile, R Madhavan made his Bollywood debut with the superhit film, Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein, which also starred Dia Mirza and Saif Ali Khan. On the work front, R Madhavan was last seen in the Tamil film Maara. He will be seen in Rocketry: The Nami Effect. The movie is a biographical drama film based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation who was accused of espionage. The release date of this film has been delayed multiple times, but it will finally hit the theatres on July 1, 2022. The movie will be available in Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav