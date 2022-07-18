R Madhavan's Son Vedaant Breaks National Junior Record At Junior National Aquatic Championships

R Madhavan's son Vedaant Madhavan has made the country proud once again as he has set a new record at the Junior National Aquatics. Vedaant bagged the gold medal at the 48th Junior National Aquatic Championships and broke the record of the previous holder in 1500 m freestyle.

R Madhavan shared the news on his Twitter account and posted the video of Vedaant's win. He wrote, "Never say never. National Junior Record for 1500m freestyle broken. @VedaantMadhavan".

Never say never . 🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️🤗🤗 National Junior Record for 1500m freestyle broken. ❤️❤️🙏🙏@VedaantMadhavan pic.twitter.com/Vx6R2PDfwc — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) July 17, 2022

In the video, the commentator said, “Around 16 minutes, he has broken Advait Page’s record at the 780m mark. I did not expect him to do it but he picked up his pace beautifully.”

In April 2022, Vedaant won a gold medal in the 800 m freestyle at the Danish Open swimming meet in Copenhagen, Denmark. In 2021, Vedaant won a bronze medal at the Latvia Open. He also won four silver and three bronze medals at the 47th Junior National Aquatic Championships last year.

Earlier, Vedaant mentioned that he wanted to make a name for himself and did not want to live under his father's shadow. In an interview with DD India, Vedaant said, “I didn’t wanna live under my dad’s shadow. I wanted to make name for myself. I didn’t want to be just R Madhavan's son.” He further added, "They are always looking after me. Both put so much effort. One of the main sacrifices my parents made was to shift to Dubai."

Meanwhile, on R Madhavan's work front, he was last seen in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. Apart from starring in the titular role, Madhavan also directed, produced and wrote the film. It is a biographical drama based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation, who was accused in the ISRO espionage case and later exonerated.