New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: R Madhavan has proved his mettle in acting and now he has pulled his sleeves to enter filmmaking. Yes, the ace artist is going to make a debut with his next film 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'. The film is all set to release next year on April 1.

The announcement was made through an official statement from the makers, and the Madhavan himself which read as, "We are elated to inform you that the much-awaited 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' will be released worldwide in theatres on 1st April 2022. We have made this movie with a lot of love and dedication and are grateful for all the support that you have shown us so far. - Team Rocketry."

Take a look at R Madhavan's Instagram post here:

The biographical drama showcases the journey of Indian scientist Nambi Narayanan, a former ISRO scientist and aerospace engineer who was caught in the throes of a spy scandal.

Madhavan will be playing the role of Nambi Narayanan in his directorial debut. He has also produced and written the film which has been shot in parts of India, Georgia, Russia, and France.

The film also features an ensemble cast comprising Simran, Rajit Kapur, Ravi Raghavendra, Misha Ghoshal, Gulshan Grover, Karthik Kumar and Dinesh Prabhakar, with special appearances by Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya.

'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' has been shot in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil and English, and will also be released in Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

With IANS inputs.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal