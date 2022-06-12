New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: There has been a lot of excitement amongst the audience about the film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect as it is actor R Madhavan's directorial debut. The movie was also screened at the Cannes Film Festival and R Madhavan made his Cannes debut this year as well. The actor is leaving no stones unturned to promote his film. Recently, the trailer of Rocketry: The Nambi Effect was played on the Nasdaq billboard at Times Square, New York. R Madhavan also shared many updates on social media about the film's promotion in New York.

Sharing the video of the trailer launch, Madhavan wrote, "Rocketry Trailer launch at NASDAQ billboard at Timesquare. #RocketryTheFilm".

R Madhavan and former scientist and aerospace engineer of IRSO Nambi Narayanan were present at the launch as well. In the video, we can see the crowd gathered in Times Square and cheering for the trailer. The trailer was launched in different languages at 8:45 PM.

Earlier, Madhavan shared a video from New York. He wrote, "On the way Times Square".

Rocketry was also premiered at the Cannes. Madhavan wrote, "ROCKETRY WORLD PREMIERE AT CANNES. May 19th 9 pm. Did not imagine this when we began this journey. The only objective was to tell the story of Shri Nambi Narayanan. .. that desire has brought us a long way with all your blessings and the grace of God."

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is a biographical drama film, which will hit the theatres on July 1, 2022. The movie is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation, who was falsely accused of espionage.

R Madhavan has written and directed this film and will also play the role of Nambi Narayanan. The movie will release in Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Apart from R Madhavan, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect stars Simran, Rajit Kapur, Ravi Raghavendra, Misha Ghoshal, Gulshan Grover, Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya.

