R Madhavan Honoured By Rajinikanth After Rocketry Success, Calls It 'Moment Etched For Eternity'

R Madhavan received a lot of appreciation from the audience for his film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. Apart from acting, Madhavan also directed and produced the film. Moreover, the film was also premiered at Cannes Film Festival 2022. Now, superstar Rajinikanth felicitated Madhavan and former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan on the success of their film.

Sharing the photos and videos, R Madhavan wrote, "We you get the blessings from a one man industry & the very Leagend himself, in the presence on another Leagend .. it’s a moment etched for eternity. Thank you for you kindest words and affection #rajnikanth sir. This motivation has completely rejuvenated us. We love you as does the world."

Rajinikanth earlier penned a special note in Tamil to appreciate Rocketry. He wrote, "Rocketry is a must watch movie for everyone - especially the youth. For the space research development of our country. Mr. Padma Bhushan, who suffered many hardships and made sacrifices. Madhavan has proved himself to be at par with the best directors in his first film as a director by portraying the story of Nambi Narayanan very realistically. My thanks and appreciation to him for giving me such a movie."

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is a biographical drama film, based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation, who was falsely accused of espionage.

R Madhavan essayed the role of Nambi Narayanan in the film. The movie is released in Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The movie also stars Simran, Rajit Kapur, Ravi Raghavendra, Misha Ghoshal, Gulshan Grover, Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya.

Shah Rukh Khan made a cameo in the Hindi version of Rocketry and Suriya made a cameo in the Tamil version of Rocketry. After the theatrical release, Rocketry is currently streaming on Voot select and Amazon Prime Video.