Cannes | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor R Madhavan hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Digital India initiative at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, in France. Madhavan said when the digitisation was introduced by PM Modi, it was considered a big disaster by world economists stating that farmers may not know how to use a smartphone or handle their accounting. However, in a couple of years the story changed and India became one of the largest users of micro-economy in the world. He said this could happen because farmers in the country did not have to be educated to use a phone. "That's new India" the actor said praising the flagship initiatives of the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) -led union government.

A video clip of Madhavan speaking at Cannes 2022 was shared by Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur who is leading the Indian delegation at the film festival. In the video Madhavan can be heard saying,

"When the Prime Minister of India started his term, he introduced a microeconomy and digital currency. There was a furore around the economic community which said this is going to be a disaster, it's not going to work. (They asked) How are you going to get the farmers or people who are uneducated or from small villages to handle a smartphone and accounting. Microeconomy was considered to be a big disaster in India."

"In a couple of years, the whole story changed. India became one of the largest users of micro economy in the world. Do you know why that happened? It's because farmers didn't need to be educated to use a phone to know if they got their money or if the money they sent has been received or not. That is new India," he added.

This year India has been named the Country of Honour at the Cannes Film Market. A team from India representing the country at the international film festival walked the red carpet led by Anurag Thakur. They include R Madhavan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Grammy award-winner Ricky Kej, Shekhar Kapur, Prasoon Joshi and others.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha