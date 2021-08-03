Shilpa's husband, business tycoon Raj Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai Police on July 19 for his involvement in p*rnography case. Scroll down to know what R Madhavan said

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Shilpa Shetty and her family is undergoing testing times after her husband, business Raj Kundra has been arrested in p*rnography case. A few days ago there were reports that many of the actress' well-wishers and friends have cut ties with her. However, seems like there are a few friends who have full faith in Shilpa.

Yes, recently, actor R Madhavan came in support of the Shetty-Kundra family and even called the actress 'strong'. This happened after Shilpa Shetty took to her official social media handle to share a post after coming across trolls and hatred from all over. And Madhavan commented on her post saying, "You are one of the strongest people I know and I have complete faith that this challenge too you will overcome with grace and dignity. Our prayers always with you and your family."

Meanwhile, in a long note, Shilpa wrote, "Yes! The past few days have been challenging, on every front. There have been a lot of rumours and accusations. A lot of unwarranted aspersions on me cast by the media and (not so) well wishers as well. A lot of trolling/questions posed… not only to me but also to my family. MY STAND… I HAVE NOT COMMENTED YET and will continue to refrain from doing so on this case as it is subjudice, so please stop attributing false quotes on my behalf."

She further added, "As a family, we are taking recourse to all our available legal remedies. But, till then I humbly request you - especially as a MOTHER - to respect our privacy for my children’s sake and request you to refrain from commenting on half-baked information without verifying the veracity of the same."

For the unversed, Shilpa's husband, business tycoon Raj Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai Police on July 19 for his involvement in p*rnography case. And on July 27, after being in jail for a few days, he was sent to the judicial custody for 14 days.

