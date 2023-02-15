Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story To Premiere On Netflix On THIS Date; Details Inside

The first and second seasons of Bridgerton garnered much popularity after their premiere on Netflix. In its first 28 days on Netflix, Bridgerton garnered over 625 million hours of viewing, making it the most-watched English-language programme ever. The OTT giant is all set for the show's third season, which has been titled Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

On Wednesday, Netflix took to its official Instagram handle and announced the premiere date of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. The prequel to spin-off to 'Bridgerton' will be streaming from May 4 on Netflix. Sharing the information, it wrote, "A love story that changed the world. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, streaming May 4 only on Netflix. Save the date."

The new season will be centered on Queen Charlotte's rise to prominence and power. The prequel tells the story of "how the young Queen's marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the ton inherited by the characters in 'Bridgerton'," said Netflix.

Thrilled to be a part of the announcement of the May 4th arrival of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, decked out in this suitably fabulous ⁦@RolandMouret⁩ creation😍 #Queencharlotteabridgertonstory pic.twitter.com/tePbJkRswM — Adjoa Andoh (@andoh_adjoa) February 14, 2023

