Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story | First Look From Show's Prequel Features Young Lady Agatha Danbury; See

The first look from Netflix's Bridgerton prequel series Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is finally out. The poster shared by the show's Instagram handle features actress Arsema Thomas as young Lady Agatha Danbury. The upcoming series stars India Amarteifio as the young Queen Charlotte, and the role of King George is being played by actor Corey Mylchreest.

Sharing the fresh poster from the third installment of Bridgerton, show's Instagram handle captioned it, "This is the year you find friends who fix your crown. Introducing @arsemathomas as Young Lady Danbury in #QueenCharlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Coming to @netflix in 2023." The picture had Agatha in a conversation with the Young Queen Charlotte.

In the poster, Agatha aka Arsema could be seen wearing a white bowl gown and a beehive wig that was accessorized with a tiara. A diamond necklace complemented her ensemble.

According to the synopsis, the series is centered on Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence and power, this Bridgerton-verse prequel tells the story of how the young Queen’s marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton.

Other cast members include actor Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton, Sam Clemmett plays young Brimsley and Hugh Sachs as the older version of the Queen's secretary. Freddie Dennis, Richard Cunningham, Tunji Kasim, Rob Maloney, and Cyril Nri will also be seen playing pivotal roles.

It is pertinent to know that the first season of Bridgerton premiered on December 25, 2020, while March 25, 2022, saw the start of the second season. The show was given a second and third season extension by April 2021. The release date of the third season has not been announced yet.