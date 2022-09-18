Nishi Singh Of Qubool Hai Fame Passes Away At 50

TV actor Nishi Singh, who was famous for her roles in serials such as Ishqbaaaz, Qubool Hai, and Tenali Rama, passed away on Sunday. The actress was 50 years old and died due to deteriorating health after suffering from a stroke in May this year. The news of her demise was shared by her husband, writer-actor Sanjay Singh Bhadli.

“After she suffered the second stroke on February 3 (a year after the first stroke), she started showing signs of recovery. However, she suffered another one in May 2022 and her health started deteriorating. We admitted her to the hospital and she was discharged later. Last few weeks, she found it difficult to eat because of a severe throat infection. She stopped eating solid food and we could only feed her liquids. The biggest irony is that we celebrated her 50th birthday the day before yesterday (September 16). Though she couldn’t talk, she seemed very happy,” Sanjay Singh Bhadli was quoted as saying by ETimes.

“I couldn’t take up any work, as she needed me by her side throughout. A few of my friends and industry people like Ramesh Taurani, Gul Khan, Surbhi Chandna, and CINTAA helped us monetarily. However, I still had to sell my house and car in March to take care of the expenses. Ab toh sab khatam ho gaya,” he further added.

The actress took her last breath on Sunday at 3 PM. Just 2 days before, Nishi celebrated her birthday. Nishi's husband also revealed that she was a warrior and gave a tough battle. However, at last, she lost her life to health conditions.

Sharing more about the health condition of Rishi, her husband said that two years back her health condition deteriorated, and he even asked for monetary help. The actress is survived by her husband and two children -- a son and a daughter. The family is also facing a financial crisis. Hence they asked for monetary help.