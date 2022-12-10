'Qala' Star Triptii Dimri Says She 'Felt Motivated' After Receiving A Compliment From Kangana Ranaut

Actress Tripti Dimri's latest outing Qala has been garnering much praise since its release on the OTT giant Netflix. Recently, B-town actress Anushka Sharma hailed Dimri for her exceptional performance in the film and now, Kangana Ranaut has also heaped praise on the Netflix film. Soon after witnessing remarks by the Queen actress, Triptii said in an interview that she felt 'very happy and motivated'.

Kangana wrote on her Instagram Stories, "#Qala is a great film, it's not your usual three-act structure neither is it a literal story of the physical world, it's a metaphorical representation of creative consciousness…watch it with an open mind sit back to let it flow, magic will unfold."

Praising Triptii for her work in Qala, the Manikarnika actress went on to state, "All departments are great!!! special mention for all performances....@babil.i.k as a debutant is terrific...@tripti_dimri as a fellow Himachali pahadi girl makes me so proud. I just can't take my eyes off her."

Reacting on the same, Dimri said in a conversation with Mirchi Plus that she felt happy on receiving a compliment from Kangana Ranaut. She further added, "I have grown up watching her (Kangana Ranaut) films. I think she is one of the best actresses we have today. I really loved her in Tanu Weds Manu, that was like out of this world."

"Even in Queen, she was brilliant. She is brilliant in all the films that she does. Jab koi khud acha actor aapke kaam ki tareef karta hain toh aapko acha hi lagta hain (You feel happy when your work is appreciated by fellow actors). You do feel motivated. I was very very happy," she concluded.

Written and directed by Anvitta Dutt, the 2022 Hindi-language psychological drama film Qala stars Tripti Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee, and Babil Khan in the lead roles. The film has been bankrolled by Karnesh Ssharma and Anushka Sharma .