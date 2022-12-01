Qala Review: A Melodious Tale Of Jealousy And Ambition With Triptii Dimri And Babil Khan's Powerful Performances

Anvitaa Dutt started her career as a director with the critically acclaimed film 'Bulbbul', which was a complex yet beautiful take on feminism. Her second film 'Qala' is back with another complex take on simple topics like jealousy and ambition. Qala, starring Triptii Dimri in the titular role, is streaming on Netflix.

The Story:

Set in the 1940s, the movie revolves around an aspiring singer, Qala (Triptii Dimri), who tries to cope with her past regrets and win her mother's (Swastika Mukherjee) approval. Her insecurities soon turn into jealousy and hatred when another singer Jagan (Babil Khan) comes into the picture.

Qala basically focuses on an individual's ambition to make it big in life and the feelings of jealousy and insecurity that come along with it. However, the story dives much deeper and sheds light on the taboo issues like mental health, pressure and toxic parenting.

The First Half:

The movie has a beautiful yet powerful start and it drives straight into the mind of Qala. Even though she is successful, Qala craves the approval of her mother which agonises her. The movie narrates the story through flashbacks and sees the journey and difficulties of Qala through her perspective. The first half beautifully shows Qala's jealousy, dilemma and insecurities as Jagan rises up in his career.

Second Half:

The second half focuses on Qala's rise in a career which is male-dominated and how she paves her way by fighting her inner demons. Qala's inner turmoil, pain and breakdown are shown beautifully through music and visuals and through Babil Khan and Triptii's performances.

Acting:

Triptii Dimri perfectly brings Qala to life as she transitions from an innocent girl to a successful woman. She beautifully portrays Qala's pain and mental health struggles with subtlety without over-dramatising them. Meanwhile, Babil Khan makes an impressive debut in the film and gives a convincing performance as Jagan. Swastika Mukherjee as Urmila is a delight to watch and gives a powerful performance. Anushka Sharma also makes a sweet and small cameo in a song.

Direction:

Apart from performances and music, Qala is beautiful to watch. Each frame and shot is captured beautifully and is bewitching to watch. The state of mind of the characters is shown through different lights along with close-ups and stunning visuals. The production designs take you to the era of the 1940s.

Music:

The soul of Qala lies in its music and Amit Trivedi deserves praise for it. From 'Ghodey Pe Sawaar' to 'Rubaaiyaan', Qala's songs will stay with you even after the movie ends. All the songs will teleport you to the 1940s with beautiful lyrics and melodious voices of Shahid Mallya, Sireesha Bhagavatula and others.

Final Thoughts:

Qala is not just visually pleasing but also sounds melodious. The performances, screenplay and cinematography will leave a lasting impact. The movie might feel slow in some places, but if you are a fan of artistic cinema, then Qala is a must-watch.

Star Cast: Triptii Dimri, Babil Khan and Swastika Mukherjee

Director: Anvita Dutt

Streaming On: Netflix